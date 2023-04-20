China unveils standard for major accidents in industrial enterprises

Xinhua) 13:11, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China has released the standard for defining hidden dangers that may cause major accidents in industrial and trading enterprises to ensure workplace safety, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

This standard will take effect on May 15.

It was issued as new problems and situations, which may cause serious accidents, emerged in recent years, considering new technologies and equipment that came into operation, the Ministry said.

Focusing on accidents that might cause death and injury, the standard listed 64 possible scenarios with potential safety risks in three aspects.

Yang Zhihui, an official with the Ministry, said that the Ministry would focus on key industrial and trading sectors and conduct operations to investigate and rectify hidden risks with the standard.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)