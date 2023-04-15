Home>>
7 dead in central China shipyard accident
13:17, April 15, 2023
WUHAN, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Seven people have been killed and five others injured in an accident at a shipyard in Zhongxiang City, central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said on Friday.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Weilong shipyard. All injured individuals have been sent to hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.
Rescue workers rushed to the scene immediately after the accident, the cause of which is under investigation.
