7 killed, 10 injured in east China road accident

Xinhua) 13:20, April 20, 2023

JINAN, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were killed after two heavy semi-trailer tractors collided in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, said local traffic police.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning in Shengshuiyu Township, Sishui County of Jining City. It also left 10 others injured, according to the traffic police of Sishui.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

