State Council to oversee probe into east China explosion
(Xinhua) 10:55, May 25, 2023
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into a major explosion and fire incident in east China's Shandong Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in a hydrogen peroxide production company on May 1. A total of 10 people were killed.
