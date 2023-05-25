State Council to oversee probe into east China explosion

May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into a major explosion and fire incident in east China's Shandong Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in a hydrogen peroxide production company on May 1. A total of 10 people were killed.

