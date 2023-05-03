Home>>
5 dead in east China chemical plant explosion
(Xinhua) 14:05, May 03, 2023
JINAN, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and one injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in the city of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Monday.
The incident occurred on Monday morning at the hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group.
The injured person has been sent to the hospital for treatment. One person is still missing, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.
The fire at the scene has been put out, and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
