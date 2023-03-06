Office explosion kills 3 in Bangladeshi capital

Xinhua) 09:01, March 06, 2023

Law enforcers stand guard at the site of an office building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. At least three people were killed after a company office exploded in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Sunday. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, March 5 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed after a company office exploded in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Sunday.

Shahabul Haque Shabu, officer-in-charge of Dhaka's New Market Police Station, told reporters that the victims were found at the office where a raging fire and explosion erupted Sunday morning.

He said the building caught fire immediately after the explosion, leaving at least 22 injured.

Several leading local media outlets were putting the number of injured at about 40.

Also, some parts of the building collapsed due to the blast, said the official.

At least four units of firefighters were deployed on information around 10:50 a.m. (0450 GMT) and brought the situation under control nearly half an hour later, said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

This photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows houses damaged in an office building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh. At least three people were killed after a company office exploded in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Sunday. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows the debris of houses damaged in an office building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh. At least three people were killed after a company office exploded in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Sunday. (Xinhua)

