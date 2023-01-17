China orders all-out search, rescue after chemical plant explosion

A firefighter works at the site of a chemical plant explosion in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has ordered all-out search and rescue efforts following a chemical plant explosion in the northeastern Liaoning Province on Sunday. Five people have been reported dead and eight are missing.

The incident occurred during maintenance at the plant's alkylation facility in Liaoning's Panshan County at approximately 1:30 p.m.

A team from the Ministry of Emergency Management has arrived at the site of the explosion.

Professional rescue forces have been deployed, including 443 firefighters equipped with 105 fire engines, according to the ministry.

A nurse checks on an injured victim of a chemical plant explosion at the Panjin Central Hospital in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

