Search continues after deadly explosion at U.S. chocolate factory

Xinhua) 11:30, March 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Search efforts continued through the rubble on Saturday after a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

Authorities updated on Saturday that two people died and five others are unaccounted for. Earlier reports said that there were five fatalities, citing emergency officials.

One person was found alive overnight in the rubble after an explosion took down a building and damaged another in West Reading, Berks County, on Friday afternoon.

"Rescue workers continue to search for any other possible survivors," West Reading police chief Wayne Holben told reporters. "The discovery of life of the overnight recovery efforts provides hope that others may be found."

Ten people were sent to the hospital after the explosion, most of whom have been discharged.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag issued an emergency declaration Saturday to provide more resources for emergency responders at the scene.

Officials haven't said what may have caused the explosion as investigation will be conducted.

