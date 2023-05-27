4 killed in fireworks explosion in north China

Xinhua) 14:06, May 27, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and two are missing after a fireworks explosion occurred in Dacheng County, north China's Hebei Province, on Friday, according to local authorities.

The blast happened around 4 p.m. at Zangtun police station where police officers were sampling and identifying fireworks suspected of being illegally traded.

According to a preliminary investigation, 11 people were at the scene. So far, nine have been rescued, among whom four showed no vital signs, and five are under treatment.

Local authorities have sent rescuers to search for the missing people. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liu Ning)