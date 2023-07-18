8 dead in 8-vehicle expressway pileup in NW China

LANZHOU, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Eight people died and six were seriously injured following a pileup involving five cars and three trucks on an expressway in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday, local authorities said.

The rear-end crashes occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on a section of an expressway in Shandan County, Zhangye City, according to the provincial emergency management authorities.

All the injured have been rushed to the Shandan county people's hospital and the Zhangye municipal people's hospital for medical treatment.

The on-site rescue operation has ended and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

