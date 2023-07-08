Indian investigation agency arrests 3 railway officials for Odisha train tragedy

Xinhua) 10:11, July 08, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday arrested three railway officials over last month's train accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha that killed nearly 300 people and left over 1,000 others injured.

"The investigation by CBI has revealed that the actions of these three lead to the accident," said an official.

CBI was probing the possibility of a criminal conspiracy into the accident.

The Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS), which was also probing the accident last week, flagged the human error of workers in the signalling department as a reason for the deadly accident.

