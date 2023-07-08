Home>>
Indian investigation agency arrests 3 railway officials for Odisha train tragedy
(Xinhua) 10:11, July 08, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday arrested three railway officials over last month's train accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha that killed nearly 300 people and left over 1,000 others injured.
"The investigation by CBI has revealed that the actions of these three lead to the accident," said an official.
CBI was probing the possibility of a criminal conspiracy into the accident.
The Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS), which was also probing the accident last week, flagged the human error of workers in the signalling department as a reason for the deadly accident.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 4 killed in poll-related violence in India's West Bengal
- Indian key opposition leader fails to get relief from court
- 3 dead, 9 injured in road mishap in India's Delhi
- Indian authorities extend internet ban till July 10 in violence-hit state
- Seven dead in concealed coal mine accident in China's Liaoning
- 12 killed as rains continue to lash India's Gujarat state
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.