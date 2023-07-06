Indian authorities extend internet ban till July 10 in violence-hit state

Xinhua) 16:12, July 06, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Local government in India's northeastern state of Manipur extended the ongoing ban on internet services till July 10, officials said on Thursday.

The ban has been extended owing to the fears of loss of life, damage to property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, said the officials.

The northeastern state is on edge since May 3 when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status. The clashes have left over 100 people dead and displaced 60,000 others so far.

In response, local authorities imposed a curfew and put a blanket ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to restrict the mobilization of crowds in the state.

Authorities are concerned about the circulation of inflammatory material, rumors, and the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators through various social media platforms and messaging services.

