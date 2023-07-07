4 killed in poll-related violence in India's West Bengal

Xinhua) 16:50, July 07, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- In the run-up to rural body elections, locally called panchayat polls, in India's eastern state of West Bengal, at least four people were killed in poll-related violence, officials said Friday.

The deaths took place on Thursday in four districts, namely South 24-Parganas, Birbhum, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad.

All four victims were said to be political workers. While three were allegedly killed by their suspected rivals, the fourth lost his life apparently while making bombs.

The killings came two days ahead of rural body elections that were scheduled to be held in the state on Saturday.

According to police, the fourth death occurred at Bhabta Maheshpur in Murshidabad, where police recovered the body of Kamal Sheikh, a Congress supporter.

Police said Sheikh was killed in a blast when he was allegedly making bombs. Police have recovered some bomb-making material from the spot.

