3 dead, 9 injured in road mishap in India's Delhi
(Xinhua) 14:22, July 07, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- At least three persons died and nine others were injured when a speeding van carrying the victims rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Indian city of Delhi on Thursday, police said.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital.
The bus belonged to the Delhi Transport Corporation, while the van was a private vehicle operating as a cab.
