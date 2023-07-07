3 dead, 9 injured in road mishap in India's Delhi

Xinhua) 14:22, July 07, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- At least three persons died and nine others were injured when a speeding van carrying the victims rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Indian city of Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

The bus belonged to the Delhi Transport Corporation, while the van was a private vehicle operating as a cab.

