Indian key opposition leader fails to get relief from court

Xinhua) 15:41, July 07, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Rahul Gandhi, one of the key opposition leaders in India, on Friday failed to get relief in a defamation case from the High Court of the western state of Gujarat.

A former president of the main opposition party Indian National Congress (INC), Gandhi had appealed before the Gujarat High Court to review a decision by a lower court in Surat which suspended his membership of the parliament's lower house Lok Sabha and gave him a two-year jail sentence.

The defamation case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged remarks during a rally for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The court noted that at least ten similar criminal cases were still pending before different courts against Rahul Gandhi.

