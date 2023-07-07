Home>>
Indian key opposition leader fails to get relief from court
NEW DELHI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Rahul Gandhi, one of the key opposition leaders in India, on Friday failed to get relief in a defamation case from the High Court of the western state of Gujarat.
A former president of the main opposition party Indian National Congress (INC), Gandhi had appealed before the Gujarat High Court to review a decision by a lower court in Surat which suspended his membership of the parliament's lower house Lok Sabha and gave him a two-year jail sentence.
The defamation case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged remarks during a rally for the 2019 parliamentary elections.
The court noted that at least ten similar criminal cases were still pending before different courts against Rahul Gandhi.
