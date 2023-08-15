Home>>
7 dead in central China rockslide
(Xinhua) 08:42, August 15, 2023
WUHAN, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were dead in a rockslide Monday night in the suburbs of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, the local government confirmed.
Falling rocks hit a passing van on a country road in Xingshan County at around 8:30 p.m. and all the seven people on board were killed, the county government said.
It said rescue and repairs are underway.
