4 dead in northeast China building collapse
(Xinhua) 11:23, August 02, 2023
HARBIN, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and four others slightly injured after a building collapsed Monday in Nancha County of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said Tuesday.
The injured are being treated in hospital.
Further investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.
