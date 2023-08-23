11 dead in coal mine explosion in northwest China's Shaanxi

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows the site of an explosion in a coal mine in Yanchuan County of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

XI'AN, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people were killed in an explosion in a coal mine in Yanchuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The explosion ripped through the Xintai coal mine in Hejiaya Village, Yanchuan County in the city of Yan'an at 8:26 p.m. Monday when 90 people were working underground, according to the Yan'an emergency management bureau.

Eighty-one miners managed to return to the surface, but two of them died from severe injuries following emergency treatment. By Tuesday morning, the bodies of the nine remaining trapped workers had been found with no vital signs, said the bureau.

Another 11 sustained slight injuries and are in a stable condition, rescuers said.

Shortly after the explosion, local emergency management workers, firefighters, mine rescuers and police officers joined the rescue operations.

