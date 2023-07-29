2 killed, 2 injured in gas explosion in China's Hebei

Xinhua) 15:38, July 29, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Two people were confirmed dead, and two others were seriously injured in a gas explosion in Anping County, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

The accident happened at around 10:13 a.m. in a street-front shop at Hongqi Street. The fire was extinguished at around 11:20 a.m.

Preliminary investigation showed that the gas explosion was caused by the rupture of a natural gas pipeline due to a pipeline renovation.

Five individuals related to the incident have been taken into custody by the public security authorities.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

