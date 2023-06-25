China sets up investigation team for restaurant gas explosion

Xinhua) 13:12, June 25, 2023

YINCHUAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The State Council has set up an investigation team after a deadly restaurant gas explosion in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The blast occurred Wednesday evening at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant, leaving 31 dead and seven injured.

The team held the first meeting Sunday morning, during which Song Yuanming, head of the team and vice minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEE), reported the investigation arrangement and put forward the work requirements.

The meeting called for efforts to identify the cause of the explosion scientifically, determine responsibilities accurately, and eliminate major risks and hazards swiftly.

The team is led by the MEE, with the participation of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Commerce, the State Administration for Market Regulation, All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the National Fire and Rescue Administration, and the Ningxia government.

