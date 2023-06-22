1 dead, many injured after barbecue shop explosion in northwest China

Xinhua) 10:14, June 22, 2023

YINCHUAN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and many others injured after an explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Wednesday night.

The blast happened at around 9 p.m. on a busy street in Xingqing District of Yinchuan. Rescuers have so far found about 20 injured people. One of them has been confirmed dead, according to government sources.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing. Temporary traffic restrictions have been imposed at the site.

