6 dead after factory explosion in south China
(Xinhua) 15:58, October 21, 2023
XINING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Six people were dead after an explosion at a factory workshop in the city of Pingguo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.
The explosion happened at around 9:30 p.m. Friday at a workshop of a local material technology company. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, rescue efforts had ended. Four people who had been rescued are being treated in the hospital and are in stable condition.
Initial investigations showed that the blast was caused by high-temperature molten aluminum that leaked into the cooling pool during the aluminum rod extrusion process.
Further investigations are still underway.
