Construction starts on China-contracted housing project in Kuwait

Xinhua) 09:10, December 05, 2023

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait's South Saad Al-Abdullah City housing project started construction on Monday.

China Gezhouba Group Co., Ltd (CGGC) undertakes the construction of the project, which is located in Jahra Governorate, about 25 km west of Kuwait City.

Covering an area of about 64 square kilometers, the project was built to offer 21,800 housing units and a full set of amenities. Once completed it would meet the housing needs of at least 150,000 people, according to the CGGC Kuwait Company.

Under the contract, the CGGC would conduct earthworks excavation and filling, and build more than 150 km of new roads and bridges, as well as 975 km of various pipelines for the massive residential project.

Boasting green and environmentally friendly design, CGGC Kuwaiti country manager Yuan Zhen said the project includes a smart construction site system, integrated sewage treatment system, solar lighting, and rainwater reservoirs.

