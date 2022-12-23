China-made electric buses to hit streets in Kuwait

Xinhua) 08:56, December 23, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2022 shows an electric bus at the operation ceremony of the electric buses produced by Chinese bus manufacturer King Long, in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua/Yin Ke)

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Electric buses produced by Chinese bus manufacturer King Long will soon be put into operation in Kuwait, CEO of Kuwait Public Transport Company Mansour Alsaad said Wednesday.

The Kuwait Public Transport Company has great trust in the quality of Chinese vehicles, Alsaad said in the operation ceremony of the electric buses, adding that the company has already put 305 new Chinese King Long diesel buses into operation in May.

The new batch of electric buses will be officially put into operation on Jan. 1, he added.

The CEO also expressed his gratitude to Chinese auto companies for their contribution to Kuwait's transportation.

"I believe not only this electric bus will be accepted by Kuwaiti people, but there will be more electric buses in Kuwait in the future, which will not only help protect the environment, but will also greatly improve the convenience and comfort of public transportation in Kuwait." Mansour said.

Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei said at the ceremony that Chinese automobile manufacturers, including Chang'an and King Long, have been cooperating with Kuwait Public Transport Company for many years and have played an active role in promoting the development of transportation in Kuwait.

He said that Chinese companies will continue to provide more convenient and high-quality transportation services for Kuwaiti people, and help Kuwait transform and upgrade its energy structure from traditional energy to new energy and help Kuwait achieve green development.

