Chinese premier congratulates Kuwaiti PM on assuming office
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on his taking office as Kuwait's prime minister.
In the message, Li noted that China and Kuwait enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and that Kuwait is the first Gulf Arab state establishing diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China.
Ever since the two countries established diplomatic ties 51 years ago, China-Kuwait relations have maintained sound and stable development, with mutual political trust being continuously consolidated and practical cooperation in various fields being constantly advanced, Li said.
The Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, and stands ready to work with the Kuwaiti side to promote new progress in the China-Kuwait strategic partnership, he added.
Photos
