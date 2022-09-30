Interview: China plays important role in building community with shared future, says researcher

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has always been playing a very important role in building a community with a shared future for mankind, which shows that it shoulders its responsibility as a major country, said a Kuwaiti Chinese culture researcher.

In a recent telephone interview with Xinhua, Al-Anoud Al-Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah said that against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sluggish global economy, China, the world's second largest economy and a key link in global supply chains, has always played an indispensable and important role.

Anoud has been closely following the China-proposed vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

In her eyes, only by "relying on and cooperating with each other" can countries jointly cope with the huge impact of COVID-19 on human society and the economic crisis, and jointly move towards a better future.

The researcher, who is affectionately called "Princess Anoud" by the Chinese people in Kuwait as she is a member of the royal Sabah family, was entranced by China in 2012 when she visited Beijing and Shanghai and was touched by the combination of tradition and modernity in the two cities.

After returning to Kuwait, Anoud began to learn Chinese. In 2020, she not only got the Certificate of the Chinese Proficiency Test, but also obtained a doctorate in Chinese studies from a Spanish university, becoming an academic researcher specializing in Kuwait-China relations.

The researcher is also fascinated by Chinese culture, especially Chinese calligraphy and ink wash painting. "Whenever I immerse myself in the creation (of ink wash painting), I can feel the unprecedented comfort and relaxation, and sense the broad and profound Chinese culture."

Anoud, who has been to China many times over the past 10 years, said she was impressed by China's rapid development every time she visited China.

"I hope that Kuwait can also benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative and become better and better," she said.

Anoud said that Kuwait and China have always prized bilateral political and economic cooperation. The two sides are not only cooperating on international and regional issues, but are also long-term and stable economic partners.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, China has sent medical expert teams to Kuwait, providing important assistance to the country, she added.

Anoud, who has been committed to Kuwait-China friendly exchanges, said that cultural cooperation between the two countries has broad prospects.

"The Kuwait Chinese Culture Center is currently running online, actively promoting Chinese culture, which is welcomed by Kuwaitis. I hope that more cultural exchanges between Kuwait and China can be carried out in the future," she said.

