Kuwait Towers illuminated to mark 50th anniv. of Kuwait-China diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 09:26, March 23, 2021
Kuwait Towers are illuminated with Chinese and Kuwaiti flags in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on March 22, 2021. Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kuwait. (Xinhua)
