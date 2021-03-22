China-Kuwait relations see great potential after 50 years of diplomatic ties: Kuwaiti ambassador

People's Daily Online) 18:02, March 22, 2021

Kuwait is prepared to continue consolidating strategic mutual trust with China, promote joint construction of the Belt and Road, as well as deepen the China-Kuwait strategic partnership in the new era for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, said Kuwaiti ambassador to China Sameeh Johar Hayat on March 22, a date that marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kuwait.

According to the ambassador, the Kuwait-China friendly relationship had started before the official establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. It can be dated back to February 13, 1965 when the late Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was then the Minister of Finance, Industry and Commerce of Kuwait, visited China and met with the Chinese President and other Chinese leaders, a visit that served as a prelude to the Kuwait-China friendship.

Kuwaiti ambassador to China Sameeh Johar Hayat (Photo courtesy of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beijing)

As the first Gulf Cooperation Council Arab country that established diplomatic ties with China since March 22, 1971, Kuwait has been a crucial partner of China among the Arab nations. The ambassador noted that the two nations have enjoyed deepening traditional friendship and smooth development of friendly and cooperative relations, as well as fruitful results achieved in various fields including politics, economy, trade, energy, finance and culture.

The two nations' relations were proven to be solid and healthy during last year's COVID-19 pandemic. The ambassador revealed that during the pandemic, Kuwait donated 21 million yuan in medical supplies to Wuhan City in China at the critical moment in its fight against COVID-19, while China made great efforts and assisted in facilitating the purchase of medical supplies in China and shipping back to Kuwait, organizing medical expert video conference and dispatching a team of medical experts to support Kuwait in fighting the pandemic.

"2021 is a significant year. It marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, with whom we have long historical relations. It also marks the 60th anniversary of the National Day and the 30th anniversary of the Liberation of the State of Kuwait. March 22, 2021 will witness the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and China," said the ambassador.

The ambassador's ideas of the two nations' bilateral cooperation development are shared by his Chinese counterpart, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Li Minggang. According to Xinhua, Li further added that the two nations' future cooperation will thrive in multiple areas, especially under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The BRI is highly compatible with Kuwait's Vision 2035, a national development plan designed to introduce a change in Kuwait's oil-reliant economic structure and transform the oil-rich Gulf state into a trade and financial hub by 2035," Li noted, adding that China has remained Kuwait's largest exporter and its largest non-oil trading partner.

"In 2020, the bilateral trade volume between China and Kuwait reached 14.3 billion U.S. dollars, more than 70 times that at the beginning of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," Li said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday also exchanged congratulations with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kuwait relations, and is willing to work with the Kuwaiti emir to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and peoples.