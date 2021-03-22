China and Kuwait exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of ties

CGTN) 13:46, March 22, 2021

Photo/CGTN

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

China is willing to work together with Kuwait to carry forward traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit the people of the two countries, Xi said.