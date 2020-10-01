Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Xi congratulates Kuwait's new emir

(Xinhua)    10:39, October 01, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to the new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and pledged joint efforts to further promote bilateral ties.

In his message, Xi said that since establishing diplomatic ties, the two countries have enjoyed smooth development of their relationship, and have become good friends of mutual trust and good partners of sincere cooperation.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kuwait ties, and stands ready to work with the new emir on the comprehensive and further development of the China-Kuwait strategic partnership so as to bring benefits to both countries and their people.

