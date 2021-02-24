Kuwait, China hail deep-rooted friendship, solid mutual trust

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi meets with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait, February 23, 2021. /Kuwait News Agency

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday held a meeting with visiting senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, during which the two sides hailed the deep-rooted friendship and solid political mutual trust.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to the Kuwaiti emir, and warmly congratulated Kuwait on celebrating its 60th National Day and the 30th anniversary of liberation.

Yang noted that the China-Kuwait relations have stood the test of time thanks to the unswerving strategic mutual trust and sincere friendship, which is a vivid manifestation of "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

China's "dual circulation" development pattern, in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, and Kuwait's "2035 National Vision" have great potential for synergy, providing a powerful driving force for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, he said.

On the occasion of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Kuwait diplomatic ties, China is willing to work together with Kuwait to consolidate strategic mutual trust, promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, expand cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and deepen China-Kuwait strategic partnership in the new era, the senior Chinese diplomat said.

China appreciates Kuwait's positive role in promoting stability in the Gulf region, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination between the two countries in international and regional affairs, Yang said.

China welcomes Kuwait to continue playing a positive role in pushing forward the negotiations on clinching a free trade agreement between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council, he added.

For his part, the Kuwaiti emir asked Yang to convey his sincere regards to President Xi Jinping.

He spoke highly of China's development achievements and the fruitful achievements in Kuwait-China cooperation in various fields, stressing that the two sides enjoy deep-rooted friendship, solid mutual trust and broad prospects for cooperation.

The Kuwaiti leader also sincerely wished the Chinese people success in gaining more brilliant achievements in development under President Xi's leadership.

On the same day, Yang also met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.