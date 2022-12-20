Chinese-built hospital in Kuwait holds soft opening ceremony

Xinhua) 13:13, December 20, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows the main building of the Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital in Ahmadi, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

The soft opening ceremony of a hospital built by a Chinese company was held in Ahmadi, Kuwait, on Sunday.

The Kuwait Health Assurance Hospitals project undertaken by Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd exclusively provides medical insurance services to foreigners. It includes two hospitals in Ahmadi and Al Jahra, with a total construction area of approximately 85,000 square meters and a contract value of around 500 million U.S. dollars.

Guests visit the Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital after its soft opening ceremony in Ahmadi, Kuwait, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Journalists visit the ICU of the Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital in Ahmadi, Kuwait, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Dong Ling/Xinhua)

