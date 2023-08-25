Kuwaiti officials praise Chinese firms for improving local traffic with new road project

Xinhua

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Kuwaiti officials on Thursday praised Chinese companies for their contribution to improving local traffic conditions with the completion of the Kuwait Seventh Ring Road project.

The delivery ceremony of the project was held in the Farwaniya Governorate of Kuwait, with representatives from the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) of Kuwait, relevant Chinese companies, and the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in attendance.

Raja' Al Muamen, the director-general of the PART, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the ceremony that the project, a significant achievement made by Chinese companies in Kuwait, will serve as an important symbol of cooperation between the two countries.

Mohammed Murad, the deputy project engineer at the PART, said he was most impressed by the modern traffic design of the project, which greatly facilitates residents' travel.

"The traditional intersections with traffic lights often cause congestion, but the design of the Kuwait Seventh Ring Road project addressed this issue through the construction of several multi-level interchanges," said Murad.

The road, which extends from the coastal residential areas to the west and connects the new airport, will become one of the main arteries in southern Kuwait, the official said, adding that it will significantly improve traffic conditions in the densely populated area.

The Kuwait Seventh Ring Road project was jointly constructed by Chinese firm Sinohydro Corporation Ltd. and China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Co., Ltd., with the former as the general contractor. It started in December 2016 and was completed in late July of 2023.

Li Chenggang, the chief representative of Sinohydro in Kuwait, said the project will not only enhance local traffic efficiency but also make the driving environment safer.

According to Li, the 21.9-km-long road has ten lanes in both directions and six three-level interchanges, with super asphalt pavement paved with high-standard, heat-resistant, and abrasion-resistant materials to withstand the unique hot climate of the region, greatly reducing the risk of tire blowouts and other incidents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hu Hanming, the commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said Chinese companies are playing an increasingly crucial role in Kuwait's infrastructure construction and economic development.

The project will not only serve as a "Road of Happiness" that enhances the well-being of Kuwaiti citizens but also become a "Road of Friendship" that promotes relations between China and Kuwait, the Chinese diplomat concluded.

