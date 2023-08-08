Housing project undertaken by Chinese enterprises in Kuwait under construction

August 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a housing project undertaken by Chinese enterprises in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait. The housing project, jointly constructed by Power Construction Corporation Of China (PowerChina) and China Railway Group Limited (CREC), is located in Ahmadi Governorate. With 597 residential buildings and stores, as well as other infrastructure constructions, the total area is approximately 630,000 square meters. The project is planed to be completed in 2024. (Photo by Gong Lingyu/Xinhua)

