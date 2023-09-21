Chinese artists from Yunnan perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait

Xinhua) 14:14, September 21, 2023

Chinese artists of an art troupe from Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center held Tuesday its first show in Capital Governorate since its trial run. Chinese artists from Yunnan Province performed during the show, presenting the rich culture of ethnic minorities of Yunnan to the audience. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

