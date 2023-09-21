Chinese artists from Yunnan perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait
Chinese artists of an art troupe from Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center held Tuesday its first show in Capital Governorate since its trial run. Chinese artists from Yunnan Province performed during the show, presenting the rich culture of ethnic minorities of Yunnan to the audience. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Chinese artists of an art troupe from Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center held Tuesday its first show in Capital Governorate since its trial run. Chinese artists from Yunnan Province performed during the show, presenting the rich culture of ethnic minorities of Yunnan to the audience. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Chinese artists of an art troupe from Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center held Tuesday its first show in Capital Governorate since its trial run. Chinese artists from Yunnan Province performed during the show, presenting the rich culture of ethnic minorities of Yunnan to the audience. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Chinese artists of an art troupe from Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province perform in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center held Tuesday its first show in Capital Governorate since its trial run. Chinese artists from Yunnan Province performed during the show, presenting the rich culture of ethnic minorities of Yunnan to the audience. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2023 Mermaid performance contest kicks off in Sanya
- Kuwait hope to benefit from China's experience: delegation head
- Kuwait hopes to boost health cooperation with China, minister says
- Charming performance on the Pamir Plateau
- Feature: China's local opera troupe stages performance in Nairobi amid growing Sino-Kenyan ties
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.