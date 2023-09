We Are China

2023 Mermaid performance contest kicks off in Sanya

Ecns.cn) 17:00, September 20, 2023

A contestant participates in a mermaid contest in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Luo Yunfei)

More than 60 professional mermaid divers took part in the 2023 China Mermaid Open Championship Atlantis Station and International Mermaid Contest.

