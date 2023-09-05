Chinese acrobats perform at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain
Acrobats from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater perform during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
An acrobat interacts with an audience during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Acrobats from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater perform during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Acrobats from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater perform during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
An acrobat from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater performs during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Acrobats from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater perform during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Acrobats from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater perform during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China kicks off annual season of performing arts
- Unfazed by setbacks, circus star keeps swinging
- Gen Z performing-arts audiences embrace participation with passion
- Mideast in Pictures: Chinese art troupe perform during Carthage Int'l Festival in Tunisia
- Pic story: 19-year-old face-changing performer at Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.