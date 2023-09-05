Chinese acrobats perform at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain

Xinhua) 09:59, September 05, 2023

Acrobats from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater perform during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

An acrobat interacts with an audience during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

An acrobat from China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater performs during the acrobatic show "Dream Journey" at EDP Gran Via Theater in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2023. The 700th performance of the global tour of "Dream Journey" was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

