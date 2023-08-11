Mideast in Pictures: Chinese art troupe perform during Carthage Int'l Festival in Tunisia

Xinhua) 08:28, August 11, 2023

Dancers from China's Ningxia Art Troupe perform during the 57th Carthage International Festival at the site of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

TUNIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 57th Carthage International Festival is being held at the site of Carthage in Tunisia's capital Tunis. Dancers from China's Ningxia Art Troupe attended the festival and staged a fabulous performance for the audience.

Carthage, built in the 9th century B.C., is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a famous scenic spot.

The festival, held every summer during the tourist season, is the largest and most influential art festival in Tunisia, with artists from across the world performing at the ancient Roman theater there.

It resumed last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival runs from July 14 to August 19.

Dancers from China's Ningxia Art Troupe perform during the 57th Carthage International Festival at the site of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Acrobats from China's Ningxia Art Troupe perform during the 57th Carthage International Festival at the site of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Dancers from China's Ningxia Art Troupe perform during the 57th Carthage International Festival at the site of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)