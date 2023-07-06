In pics: sparks-like fireworks in Luanping County, N China
This aerial photo shows sparks pouring down as folk artists spray burning iron chips to shower sparks-like fireworks in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
