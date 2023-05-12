Feature: Chinese acrobatic gala celebrates 50th anniversary of The Bahamas' independence

NASSAU, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese descendants and Bahamians celebrated the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas here Wednesday with the acrobatic gala "Authentic China, Splendid Hunan" at Nassau's Atlantis Theatre.

The acrobatic gala, performed by China's Hunan Acrobatics Art Theatre, was attended by the Bahamian prime minister, senior officials and parliamentarians, with more than a dozen of performances including aerial skill act, juggling the ball with foot, and oral stunts conducted.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis told Xinhua that it is great to witness these cultural exchanges that let the two nations know more about each other.

The gala also linked the two nations more closely by playing music familiar to the local people and subsequently improving interaction with the public. Hunan folk songs and folk music instruments also brought a new experience to the audience.

Speaking of the Bahamian music played with the Chinese traditional instrument Erhu, Davis described it as "wonderful."

"It tells you how cultural exchanges such as this, exposing each of our cultures to each other, make us understand each other better," he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Dai Qingli said that the performances have injected Chinese elements into the celebrations, showing that the two countries respect the diversity of world civilizations, and uphold equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations.

"I believe that the two sides will transcend the barriers of time and space and write a new chapter of win-win cooperation and cultural integration," she said.

Zhao Shuangwu, director of the acrobatic troupe, told Xinhua they have been warmly welcomed and highly praised by the local audiences during the tour.

"We are very honored to have this opportunity to participate in our country's diplomatic undertakings, promote cultural exchanges, and serve bilateral relations through our wonderful performances. At the same time, we have further enhanced our cultural confidence due to exchanges and mutual learning," she said.

"The show was fantastic. I really enjoyed it," Marisa Ahwai, who works for a Bahamian IT company, told Xinhua. "The performance, the dance routine, and the rhythm of the music were fantastic."

Founded in 1959, the Hunan Acrobatics Art Theatre has performed in over 60 countries and regions. The performance team of "Authentic China, Splendid Hunan" is mainly composed of young actors from the theatre.

The Bahamas, which gained independence on July 10, 1973, established diplomatic relations with China in 1997.

