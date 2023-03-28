In pics: gala show of 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in east China

Xinhua) 16:11, March 28, 2023

An actor performs acrobatics on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. The 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition has been held from March 16 to 29 in Shandong. This year's event features a series of acrobatic and magic shows as well as acrobatic dramas. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Actors perform acrobatics on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An actress performs magic on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Actors perform magic on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An actress performs magic on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Actors perform acrobatics on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An actress performs acrobatics on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Actors perform acrobatics on stage during the gala show of the 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

