Rousing traditional instrumental performance at commencement

(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 21, 2023

A performance at a commencement in Shandong University of Technology on Tuesday has gone viral on Chinese social media. Two students performed the song The Path to the Heavens is Wide and Broad with the traditional Chinese musical instruments suona and erhu, intending to wish all graduates a bright future.

The song The Path to the Heavens is Wide and Broad is the opening song of Journey to the West II released in 2000, a sequel to the 1996 television series Journey to the West.

