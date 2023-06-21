Home>>
Rousing traditional instrumental performance at commencement
(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 21, 2023
A performance at a commencement in Shandong University of Technology on Tuesday has gone viral on Chinese social media. Two students performed the song The Path to the Heavens is Wide and Broad with the traditional Chinese musical instruments suona and erhu, intending to wish all graduates a bright future.
The song The Path to the Heavens is Wide and Broad is the opening song of Journey to the West II released in 2000, a sequel to the 1996 television series Journey to the West.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Gao Yuan and Chen Xiangru)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Pic story: performers of "Kunqu Puppet" in Suzhou, E China
- Feature: Chinese acrobatic gala celebrates 50th anniversary of The Bahamas' independence
- Live shows are back, and more to come
- China's performance arts market sees explosive growth
- In pics: gala show of 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.