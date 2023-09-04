China kicks off annual season of performing arts

Xinhua) 13:50, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will stage and broadcast the latest works of its most prestigious performing arts groups and companies in a season running from September to November.

Audiences will be treated to a feast of operas, dances, dramas and concerts ranging in theme from the traditional to the revolutionary, as well as world-renowned works such as the opera "The White-Haired Girl."

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the season will include 57 performances of 26 featured works in Beijing, and another 209 branded performances of classic works in locations such as Beijing, Guangdong, Guizhou, Shaanxi and Hong Kong.

More than 30 performances will be available to view online, including "Dragon and Phoenix Bringing Prosperity," produced by the National Peking Opera Company, and "Time of Heroes," produced by the National Theatre of China.

A questionnaire will be distributed online to collect feedback for key performances, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)