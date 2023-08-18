Home>>
Unfazed by setbacks, circus star keeps swinging
(People's Daily App) 15:36, August 18, 2023
Six years ago, Diljar Amar, from the Xinjiang Training Circus Center, claimed a youth gold medal at the 2017 Monte-Carlo Circus Festival. He achieved this feat with a traditional "pole swinging" act.
