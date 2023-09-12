Kuwait hopes to boost health cooperation with China, minister says

Xinhua) 14:18, September 12, 2023

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait's Health Minister Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Monday voiced hope of strengthening cooperation in health with China.

The health minister made the remarks at a ceremony commemorating the 47th anniversary of Chinese medical teams aiding Kuwait. Dispatching medical teams is "an example of our cooperation based on the agreement reached between the two countries in the field of health," he said.

Al-Awadhi said that the Chinese medical team is an honorable work model, providing medical care and rehabilitation services for patients with professional skills in traditional Chinese medicine.

Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei said that China dispatched more than 300 medical personnel to Kuwait and treated over 1 million patients in Kuwait over the past 47 years.

Zhang said that Chinese medical teams' success is not possible without the strong support from the two governments.

The two countries have a long-lasting friendship, Zhang Li, deputy director of the Jilin Provincial Health Commission in China, said at the ceremony.

Since 1993, the province has sent 239 experts in five batches to a physical therapy hospital in Kuwait for traditional Chinese medical treatment.

