Xi urges China, U.S. to promote people-to-people exchanges

Xinhua) 08:00, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and the United States to jointly promote people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides should increase direct flights, advance tourism cooperation, expand subnational exchanges, strengthen educational cooperation, and encourage and support greater interactions and communication between their people, Xi said during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate in the U.S. state of California.

