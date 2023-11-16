Home>>
Xi urges China, U.S. to promote people-to-people exchanges
(Xinhua) 08:00, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and the United States to jointly promote people-to-people exchanges.
The two sides should increase direct flights, advance tourism cooperation, expand subnational exchanges, strengthen educational cooperation, and encourage and support greater interactions and communication between their people, Xi said during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate in the U.S. state of California.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi urges China, U.S. to jointly advance mutually beneficial cooperation
- Xi calls on China, U.S. to jointly develop right perception
- Xi says U.S. actions against China hurt China's legitimate interests
- Xi calls on China, U.S. to jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries
- Xi says U.S. should stop arming Taiwan
- Xi says China has no plan to surpass or unseat U.S.
- Xi, Biden had candid, in-depth exchange of views
- FLASH: XI, BIDEN AGREE TO WORK TOWARD SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SCHEDULED PASSENGER FLIGHTS
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.