Xi says U.S. actions against China hurt China's legitimate interests
(Xinhua) 07:52, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that U.S. actions against China regarding export control, investment screening and unilateral sanctions seriously hurt China's legitimate interests.
He made the remarks during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
