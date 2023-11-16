Xi says U.S. actions against China hurt China's legitimate interests

Xinhua) 07:52, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that U.S. actions against China regarding export control, investment screening and unilateral sanctions seriously hurt China's legitimate interests.

He made the remarks during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.

