Xi calls on China, U.S. to jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries

Xinhua) 07:50, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on China and the United States to jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries.

The problems facing human society cannot be solved without cooperation between major countries, Xi said during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate in the U.S. state of California.

China and the United States should lead by example, step up coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, and provide more public goods for the world, he said.

The two sides should keep their initiatives open to each other, or coordinate and connect them for synergy, Xi added.

