Xi says China has no plan to surpass or unseat U.S.
(Xinhua) 07:49, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China does not have a plan to surpass or unseat the United States, and the United States should not scheme to suppress and contain China.
He made the remarks during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
