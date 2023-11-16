Xi says China has no plan to surpass or unseat U.S.

Xinhua) 07:49, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China does not have a plan to surpass or unseat the United States, and the United States should not scheme to suppress and contain China.

He made the remarks during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.

