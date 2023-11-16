Home>>
Xi, Biden had candid, in-depth exchange of views
07:48, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on strategic and overarching issues critical to the direction of China-U.S. relations and on major issues affecting world peace and development.
Their summit meeting was held at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
